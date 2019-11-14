Darbar Audio Launch: Date, Time, Venue And Other Details!

'Darbar', starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one among the most-awaited Tamil movies. It needs to be said that the moviegoers are equally excited about the film's songs, which have been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander. Now, a brand new update regarding Darbar's audio launch has arrived, which has left 'Thalaivar' fans pretty happy.

According to the reports that are doing the rounds, Darbar audio launch ceremony will be held on December 7, 2019. If reports are to be believed, the grand function will be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Further details including the time of the function are being awaited. At the same time, the team hasn't come up with an official announcement regarding this.

Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether the makers of the film will send out any other single of the movie before the audio launch ceremony. There are humungous expectations from the songs of this movie, which is expected to race into the chartbusters list straight away. Anirudh Ravichander was the music director of Rajinikanth's previous flick Petta as well and the album had emerged as a superhit. Interestingly, Kaththi, which was Anirudh's previous collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, ranks among the best works of the music director so far. Hence, audiences expect something really special from the Darbar team.

At the same time, yet another crucial update regarding Darbar has come up in the online circuits. As everyone knows, the shoot of the film has been completed. According to reports, Rajinikanth has started the dubbing works of this movie. Reportedly, director AR Murugadoss himself came up with a tweet to reveal this information.

Darbar is gearing up to hit theatres during the Pongal season and the movie is expected to release on January 10th. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the leading lady in this movie, which features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop names Aditya Arunachalam. The film is expected to be a power-packed mass entertainer.