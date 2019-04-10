Darbar: Did Rajinikanth Ask AR Murugadoss To Cast Nayanthara? The Director Had Another Choice?

The industry is abuzz about Rajinikanth's next film with AR Murugadoss and the title announcement of the film did take the audiences by surprise. Darbar is the title of Thalaivar 167 and the poster says that this upcoming movie will be worth all the hype.

Darbar brings back Rajinikanth-Nayanthara onscreen pair and the lady Superstar has been roped in to play the leading lady's role in this big project. However, some of the reports claim that Keerthy Suresh was the first choice of the director for Darbar.

If the speculations are to be believed, it was Rajinikanth who suggested Nayanthara's name as the leading lady when he enquired about the star cast of the film to AR Murugadoss since he felt that it has been long time since the combination has come onscreen and the director gave the nod for the same even though he had initially planned to cast Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady of the project.

What is more interesting is that, reports suggest that Nayanthara and AR Murugadoss were not on good terms since the Ghajini days, in which she played an important role. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara had even spoken to media alleging AR Murugadoss of sidelining her in the project.

Nevertheless, it would be great to see Rajinikanth-Nayanthara combo back on screen. Earlier, they appeared together in Chandramukhi, which was a blockbuster success at the box office. Nayanthara essayed cameo roles in Rajinikanth movies like Kuselan, Sivaji, etc.

(Source: Valai Pechu)

