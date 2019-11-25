Darbar First Single: Chumma Kizhi To Hit The Online Circuits On November 27!

Darbar is prepping up to be the big release of the upcoming Pongal season and the Rajinikanth starrer has already turned out to be the talk of social media. The makers of the film have come up with a very important update regarding the songs of the movie and it has left fans excited. According to reports, Darbar's first single is all set to hit the online circuits on November 27, 2019.

The official announcement regarding the song's release has been made through the official Twitter handle of Anirudh Ravichander, who has helmed the film's music. A short video has been sent out in which Anirudh could be seen making an announcement. It has been revealed that the first song to hit the online circuits will be 'Chumma Kizhi' and it has been sung by none other than SP Balasubramaniam. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Vivek.

It seems like 'Chumma Kizhi' will be the much-talked-about intro song of the movie. Earlier, there were reports that SPB has sung the character introduction song for Darbar. The makers of Rajinikanth's previous release Petta too had released the intro song first, which was also sung by the legendary singer. 'Marana Mass' went on to emerge as a huge hit.

There are humungous expectations on 'Chumma Kizhi' as well. Anirudh Ravichander is expected to have recreated similar magic this time around as well.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Darbar's audio launch is expected to be hosted at Nehru Indoor Stadium on December 7, 2019. Rumour has it that the team will be releasing one more single before the audio launch. No official announcement has come up regarding these.

