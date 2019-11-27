Darbar First Song: Chumma Kizhi Is An Instant Hit!

The wait for the first song from Darbar is over and as promised, the makers of the film have unveiled the single 'Chumma Kizhi'. The song has been released through the official YouTube Channel of Divo Movies and hit the online circuits at 5 PM.

Chumma Kizhi has been sung by SP Balasubramaniam and Anirudh Ravichander has tuned the song. Vivek has penned the lyrics. Chumma Kizhi is yet another engaging work by Anirudh and SPB's energetic vocals lift the song further.

It seems like this will be the intro song of the movie. It is a foot-tapping number, which is sure to leave the fans crazy. The lyrics also fit the bill perfectly and would satiate the needs of the fans. Meanwhile, the song has already garnered a good response from the audiences and they are eagerly waiting to see Thalaivar's amazing moves on the big screen. The lyric video also features some behind the scenes visuals, which has further upped the expectations. Moreover, the song ends with a punchline from Rajinikanth, which is not to be missed.

Chumma Kizhi has already fetched a good number of views on YouTube. More importantly, the Hindi and Telugu versions of the song have also been released by the team.

Chumma Kizhi has given a befitting introduction to the fascinating album that is on the way. It is for the second time that Anirudh Ravichander is helming music for a Rajinikanth starrer. Earlier, the young musician was a part of Petta as well and all songs of the film had emerged as huge hits. Darbar is expected to recreate the same magic. Let us wait for the entire album to know more. It is being speculated that Darbar's audio launch will be held in the first week of December.

Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and it is the filmmaker's first association with superstar Rajinikanth. The movie, which will hit theatres during the Pongal season, has been produced by LYCA Productions. Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a cop named Aditya Arunachalam in this film.