      Darbar Kerala Rights Acquired By Kalpaka Films, Rajinikanth Fans Happy

      Rajinikanth, the one and only 'Boss' of Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Darbar, one of the biggest releases of 2020. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, indicating that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some big news for 'Superstar' fans. According to reports, Darbar's Kerala rights have been purchased by the KTC Group/Kalpaka Films, which essentially means it will get a wide release.

      Rajinikanth enjoys a strong fan-following in Kerala and is still considered to be the 'Super One'. His last flick Petta crushed Ajith Kumar's Viswasam in 'God's Own Country', proving his star power. Many feel that he might hit the jackpot with Darbar too.

      In case, you did not know, the film is a commercial entertainer that features the mass hero in the role of a cop. The buzz is that it'll feature paisa vasool dialogues and 'elevation' scenes. Darbar stars Nayanthara as the heroine, marking her second full-fledged collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The inside talk is, her chemistry with the veteran actor will be a highlight of the flick.

      Some time ago, the 2.0 star had revealed that he is confident about Darbar and feels it will be 'sure shot' hit.

      "Lyca Productions is bankrolling three biggies. For sure, Indian 2 will be a big hit. Many tried to recreate the magic of Ponniyin Selvan. Finally, the dream project is materialising. AR Murugadoss's Darbar is also a confirm super hit," (sic) he had said.

      Meanwhile, Rajini will soon be beginning work on the much-hyped Thalaivar 168, directed by top filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva. The film, touted to be a rural entertainer, is likely to be a feast for the masses. The grapevine suggests that Khushboo will be playing the leading lady but this is not set in stone. Similarly, another source claims that Meena too is being considered for the biggie.

      Exclusive! Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar Might Exceed Expectations In The Hindi Belt

      Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
