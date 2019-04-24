English
    Darbar Leaked Pics From The Sets: Rajinikanth's Stylish Looks Will Remind You Of This Character!

    By Manu
    |

    Superstar Rajinikanth's next outing on the big screen will be through the movie Darbar, which is being helmed by AR Murugadoss. The shoot of the film commenced by the end of March and the makers even came up with a very attractive first look poster of the movie, which satisfied one and all.

    Darbar Leaked Pics From The Sets: Rajinikanths Stylish Looks Will Remind You Of This Character!

    Now, some of the pictures from the shooting spot of Darbar have got leaked on social media. Rajinikanth looks stylish and energetic as ever in these pictures. He could be seen in Jeans and collared full sleeve t shirt. He has sported a bearded look as well. At the first glance, one would be reminded of his stylish look as Kaali from his most recent film Petta. The audiences were left in awe after watching his amazing getup in the film.

    Reports had come up with Rajinikanth would be seen playing the role of an IPS officer. Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for the first time and the audiences are excited to see a film from this special combo.

    Reportedly, Nayanthara will essay the role of the leading lady in Darbar. An official announcement regarding rest of the star cast of the film is yet to be made.

    READ: Rajinikanth Has A Surprising Request For Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj; Deets Inside!

    darbar rajinikanth
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
