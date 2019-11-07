    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rajinikanth's Darbar Motion Poster To Be Released By Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal & Salman Khan Today!

      Darbar, the upcoming big movie of Rajinikanth, which marks the superstar's first association with hit filmmaker AR Murugadoss, will be arriving in theatres during the Pongal season. Meanwhile, the makers of the film are all set to unveil the motion poster of the movie. Reportedly, Darbar motion poster will take over the online circuits at 5:30 PM this evening (November 07, 2019).

      Darbar Motion Poster To Be Released By Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal And Salman Khan At 5:30 PM!

      What is even more exciting is the fact that big stars of various film industries are coming together for the poster launch. Reportedly, the Tamil motion poster will be launched by Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, the Malayalam motion poster will be launched by Mohanlal. On the other hand, the Hindi motion poster of Darbar will be released by Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will release the Telugu motion poster of the Rajinikanth starrer. The director, AR Murugadoss himself came up with an official announcement regarding this on his official social media page.

      Well, the motion poster is sure to take social media by storm. With such a massive release, the motion poster is sure to reach a wider section of audiences within a short time.

      Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in Darbar and the stills from the film have already gained widespread attention. Nayanthara will be seen playing the leading lady in this movie, which is expected to be a complete mass entertainer. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also reportedly a part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the movie and thus marking his second association with the superstar after Petta. Darbar has been produced by Lyca Productions.

