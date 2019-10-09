Darbar: Nayanthara Upset With Lyca Over Remuneration?

It was revealed by the makers of Rajinikanth's Darbar on Friday, that the shoot of the film has been completed and the team is planning to release the movie for Pongal, next year.

While fans can't get more happy to see Rajinikanth and Nayanthara romance on screen, it is being said that the lady superstar, who is playing the female lead in the film, is upset with the makers, Lyca Productions, for delaying her remuneration for months.

According to reports in DT Next, Lyca only paid 30 per cent of Nayanthara's salary till date. "Lyca promised Nayanthara that they will pay her remuneration in full even before completing the first schedule of the film. However, they paid only 30 per cent of her salary till date. In fact, during the last day of shoot, Nayan had a huge fall out with the production manager and demanded that she can complete the film only if her payment gets cleared," the report added.

It is also being said that filmmaker AR Murugadoss had to intervene and solve the issue. "The director of the film said that he is responsible for her payments and has promised to get it soon," reports say. Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a police officer in the film. It has been 25 years since the actor featured as a police officer. He was last seen playing a cop in the 1992 Tamil film, Pandian.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth gifted veteran writer Kalaignanam and his family a new house in Virugambakkam, after completing the shoot of Darbar. In an event organised to felicitate Kalaignanam, Rajinikanth promised that he would buy him a new house, as he found out that Kalaignanam still stays in a rented one. Photos and videos of Rajinikanth at Kalaignanam's new home have been making the rounds on social media.