Darbar Overseas Rights: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Vijay Starrer Bigil In Style

Rajinikanth, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, is currently working on Darbar, slated to arrive in theatres this Pongal. The film, helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this is a positive development. Now, here is some big news for the 'Rajini Army'. According to reports, Darbar's overseas rights have been sold for Rs 35 crore, which bears testimony to Superstar's star power.

Darbar has convincingly beaten Bigil as the Vijay starrer's overseas rights fetched merely Rs 30 crore. The Murugadoss movie has also outperformed Petta (Rs 34.5 crore) and Kabali (Rs 34 crore), which proves that brand Thalaivar is becoming stronger with every movie.

Darbar, touted to be a masala entertainer, features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop and this is one of its biggest talking points. The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. Some time ago, while speaking at the Kaappaan audio launch, Rajini had said Darbar will be a 'super hit'.

"Lyca Productions is bankrolling three biggies. For sure, Indian 2 will be a big hit. Many tried to recreate the magic of Ponniyin Selvan. Finally, the dream project is materialising. AR Murugadoss's Darbar is also a confirm super hit," (sic) Rajinikanth had said.

As far as Bigil is concerned, it's a sports-drama that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach and deals with women empowerment. Like Darbar, the Atlee-directed movie too features Nayanthara as the leading lady. The buzz is that it has plenty of mass sequences and punch dialogues.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, once Darbar hits screens, he is likely to join hands with top filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass entertainer set against a rural backdrop. The film is likely to be announced pretty soon.