Darbar: Rakshit Shetty Was Approached To Play A Role In The Rajinikanth Starrer?

Darbar is one among the most-anticipated Tamil movies and Rajinikanth fans are awaiting the arrival of this stylish mass entertainer. Along with Rajinikanth, the AR Murugadoss directorial also features popular names from other film industries. Now, if reports are to be believed, Kannada actor and director Rakshit Shetty was approached to play a role in this upcoming movie.

According to a report by a popular online media portal, the Kirik Party actor himself mentioned during an interaction that he had missed an opportunity to work in the Rajinikanth starrer. If the report is anything to go by, the Kannada star couldn't take up the role since he was busy with the works of his upcoming movie, Avane Srimannarayana, which will be hitting theatres in December 2019. Reportedly, the young actor has also expressed his eagerness to work with the superstar in another film.

Importantly, Rakshit Shetty himself has scripted this upcoming movie, which will be releasing in multiple languages. The movie will have a Tamil version as well and the trailer of Avane Srimannarayana had hit the online circuits recently. It was Dhanush who had launched the Tamil trailer of the movie. It received widespread attention and it seems like Rakshit Shetty is all set to impress everyone yet again with this film, in which he will be seen playing the title character, who is a cop.

Coming to Darbar, the first single of the movie had released a couple of days ago and started its tryst with records straightaway. It beat the record of Verithanam, the song from Bigil, to emerge as the most-viewed Tamil lyrical video in 24 hours. 'Chumma Kizhi' song has turned out to be a trendsetter and has already found a place in the playlist of music buffs.

Reportedly, Darbar will be a complete mass entertainer in which Rajinikanth will be seen playing a cop. The movie has been scheduled to hit theatres during the Pongal season.

(Courtesy: Indiaglitz)