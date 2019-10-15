Darbar Release In Trouble? Will Rajinikanth Starrer Be Postponed In Telugu States?

Rajinikanth, last seen in the much-hyped Petta, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Darbar, featuring him in a new avatar. The film, likely to arrive in theatres on January 10, 2020, has created a great deal of buzz in Kollywood. However, it has failed to make any impact in Tollywood. Most industry insiders feel that it has no chance in the Telugu states as the T-town biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are slated to arrive in theatres merely two days after its release.

To make matters worse, Rajinikanth's recent films have not made much of an impact at the AP/TS box office, sinking without a trace. As such, most distributors have asked the makers to postpone the Telugu version.

In case, you did not know, Darbar is a cop drama featuring plenty of commercial elements. It stars 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth, and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Yogi Babu, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar too are a part of the cast.

Once Darbar hits screens, Rajinikanth will turn his attention to Thalaivar 168, directed by 'Siruthai' Siva. The film, likely to feature Jyothika as the leading lady, will have a rural setting and an emotional storyline.

So, should the Telugu version of Darbar be postponed? Tell us in the space below.