Darbar's Release Date Locked? Rajinikanth Completes The Dubbing Works!

      Darbar will take over the big screens during the upcoming Pongal season. Various reports were doing the rounds regarding the film's release date. Initially, speculations were rife that the film will be hitting theatres on January 10, 2020. However, according to the information given in the official website of Lyca Productions, the Rajinikanth starrer will be hitting theatres on January 9, 2020.

      However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding Darbar's release date through the official social media handles. It seems like we will have to wait a bit more for that.

      Meanwhile, another update regarding Darbar has been doing the rounds on social media. A few days ago, director AR Murugadoss had revealed that Superstar Rajinikanth has started the dubbing works of the movie. According to the new update, Rajinikanth has finished the dubbing of this much-awaited movie.

      If some of the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Rajinikanth is impressed with the output of the movie and appreciated AR Murugadoss for his work.

      According to a report, other actors of the film have also started the dubbing works for their portions. Once all the dubbing works have been completed. Anirudh Ravichander will begin the BGM works. There are great expectations for the film's BGM. The mass theme, which was unveiled along with the motion poster of the movie, has already garnered widespread acceptance among the audiences.

      In Darbar, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a police officer named Aaditya Arunachalam. The superstar is returning to the role of a cop after a long gap. Hence, the role is expected to offer some really special moments for every superstar fan.

      The major portions of the film were shot in Mumbai. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the leading lady. According to reports, Nivetha Thomas will be seen playing Rajinikanth's daughter in the movie. Bollywood actors like Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also a part of the star cast.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
