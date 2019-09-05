Darbar Satellite Rights Bagged By Sun TV For A Record Price!

Rajinikanth and Muragadoss are joining hands for Darbar, the much-awaited film that is capable of smashing all major records. According to reports that have come up, Darbar has already started its hunt for records with the film fetching a huge amount for its satellite rights. Reportedly, Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights of Darbar. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the record price for which they have sold the satellite rights.

Reportedly, the shoot of Darbar is currently progressing and is said to be in its final schedule. Most recently, the makers wrapped up a schedule in Jaipur. A few stills from the location of the movie had gone viral on social media. At the same time, another update regarding the film has come up, which is sure to leave the fans even more excited. If reports that have come up are anything to go by, the first single from Darbar is expected to be released soon. An official announcement regarding the song release is also expected to be made soon.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of Darbar. Earlier, he had composed the songs for Rajinikanth's previous film Petta as well. Audiences expect nothing less than a chartbuster from Anirudh Ravichander.

Darbar is being planned as a Pongal release of 2020 and the expectations are simply huge. We will see Nayanthara playing the leading lady in this Rajinikanth starrer. Reportedly, Bollywood actors like Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babber will be seen playing baddies in this AR Murugadoss directorial. Nothing much has been revealed about the exact storyline of the film. At the same time, the official stills revealed by the team convey that Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a cop in this movie. Let us wait for official updates to get a clear picture regarding these.

