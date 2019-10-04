Darbar Shoot Wrapped Up: Rajinikanth Starrer Likely To Hit Screens As Planned

Rajinikanth, the biggest and most revered name in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Darbar, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The movie, featuring 'Superstar' in the role of a cop, has already become the talk of the town, which is a positive sign. Now, here is the latest update about the movie. In an exciting development, Darbar's shoot has been wrapped up, and this suggests that it will keep its date with the audience and hit screens this Pongal.

In case, you did not know, Darbar is touted to be a cop story with plenty of commercial elements. The film features Nayanthara as the leading lady, marking her second full-fledged collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The buzz is that Lady Superstar's chemistry with Rajinikanth is a highlight of Darbar. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nawab Shah too are a part of the cast.

Some time ago, Rajinikanth had said that Darbar will be a sure shot hit and praised Lyca Productions for backing good movies.

"Lyca Productions is bankrolling three biggies. For sure, Indian 2 will be a big hit. Many tried to recreate the magic of Ponniyin Selvan. Finally, the dream project is materialising. AR Murugadoss's Darbar is also a confirm super hit," (sic) Rajinikanth had said.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, after Darbar hits screens, he will begin work on his next, likely to be helmed by top filmmaker Siruthai Siva. The film will most probably have a rural setting and an emotional connect. The grapevine suggests that the Sivaji hero asked Siva to work with him as he liked Viswasam, one of the biggest hits of 2019.

All in all, Rajinikanth fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future.

So, do you think Darbar will live up to expectations? Comments, please!