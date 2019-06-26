English
    Darbar Shooting Stalled Due To Differences Between Rajinikanth And Lyca? Inside Deets Out

    Earlier this year, Rajinikanth gave strong proof of his star power when Petta opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received decent reviews from fans. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, featured the 'Superstar' in a massy new avatar that he did full justice to. Unfortunately, Petta failed to compete with Ajith Kumar's Viswasam in the long run and this left Rajini fans heartbroken. With the Pongal battle in the past, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Darbar, which is being directed by popular director AR Murugadoss.

    Darbar Shoot Stalled?

    A few days ago, it was reported that Rajinikanth had stopped shooting for Darbar and returned to Chennai, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Some reports also stated that the Enthiran star was upset with Lyca over some financial issues and this added to the confusion.

    A Clarification

    However, according to Valai Pechu, the rumours are baseless. Sources from Lyca reportedly told the YouTube channel that Rajinikanth returned to Chennai for some personal work and added that the Mumbai schedule of Darbar has been wrapped up. The source also confirmed that things are going as planned and Darbar will hit screens during Pongal 2020.

    About Darbar

    Darbar is touted to be a commercial entertainer that revolves around the exploits of a cop. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second full-fledged collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The buzz is that Rajini's scenes with the 'Lady Superstar' are going to be the highlight of Darbar. Bollywood actors Prateik Babbar and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast.

    The Way Ahead

    The general feeling is that Rajinikanth will be doing a few more movies before focusing on his political career. The buzz is that he will soon be teaming up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass movie. He might also collaborate with 'Mappillai' Dhanush for a multi-starrer but this has not been confirmed yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
