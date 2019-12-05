Darbar Tracklist: Anirudh Ravichander's Album To Feature Four Songs And A Theme Music!
Darbar's audio launch is all set to happen and the team has officially announced that the event is scheduled for December 7, 2019 (Saturday) at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Already, the team has unveiled the first song from the movie and now, reports have come, regarding the complete track list of Darbar. Reportedly, the album, which has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander will have as many as four songs and one theme music. Read to know further details.
Chumma Kizhi
Chumma Kizhi, sung by SP Balasubramaniam with a voice-over from Rajinikanth has already emerged a hit. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek and going by the reports, Chumma Kizhi will be the intro song in Darbar.
The Theme Music
Anirudh is well-known for his mastery in coming up with scintillating theme songs. Earlier, the team had unveiled the motion poster of the movie and it came with a mass theme, which is sure to elevate the massive moments in the film.
Kannazhagi
Going by the reports, it seems like Kannazhagi will be the only duet to feature in Darbar. The song penned by Vivek has reportedly been sung by Sid Sriram and Neeti Mohan. It seems like yet another soulful song is on the way.
Show The Darbar
The tracklist doing the rounds reveal that the album will feature a song named 'Show The Darbar'. Interestingly, this song has been penned by Arunraja Kamaraja with vocals by the lyricist himself. We definitely can expect a pulsating number from Arunraja Kamaraja-Anirudh Ravichander combo.
Needhi
Needhi is the fifth song in the line. Reportedly, this number has been sung by Sidharth Mahadevan and this will be the longest song in the album.
The tracklist looks pretty interesting with an adequate number of songs of different genres. Let us wait for the audio launch ceremony to savour the songs.