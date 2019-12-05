Darbar Tracklist: Anirudh Ravichander's Album To Feature Four Songs And A Theme Music!

Chumma Kizhi

Chumma Kizhi, sung by SP Balasubramaniam with a voice-over from Rajinikanth has already emerged a hit. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek and going by the reports, Chumma Kizhi will be the intro song in Darbar.

The Theme Music

Anirudh is well-known for his mastery in coming up with scintillating theme songs. Earlier, the team had unveiled the motion poster of the movie and it came with a mass theme, which is sure to elevate the massive moments in the film.

Kannazhagi

Going by the reports, it seems like Kannazhagi will be the only duet to feature in Darbar. The song penned by Vivek has reportedly been sung by Sid Sriram and Neeti Mohan. It seems like yet another soulful song is on the way.

Show The Darbar

The tracklist doing the rounds reveal that the album will feature a song named 'Show The Darbar'. Interestingly, this song has been penned by Arunraja Kamaraja with vocals by the lyricist himself. We definitely can expect a pulsating number from Arunraja Kamaraja-Anirudh Ravichander combo.

Needhi

Needhi is the fifth song in the line. Reportedly, this number has been sung by Sidharth Mahadevan and this will be the longest song in the album.