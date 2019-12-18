Darbar Trailer Statistics: Hindi Version Outshines The Tamil Counterpart Of Rajinikanth's Film!
Darbar's trailer had made a typical starry entry to the online circuits amidst all the hype and buzz. The trailer proved that it was worth the wait and fans have gone berserk after watching their favourite superstar in a full-on mass entertainment mode. Darbar's trailer had released on December 16, 2019, and continues to trend on YouTube. Interestingly, it is the trailer of the Hindi version, which has scored more than the Tamil version in terms of views on YouTube. Read to know further details regarding this.
The Tamil Version
According to reports, Darbar's Tamil trailer went on to fetch around 7.7 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer has taken its tally to over 9 million views at the time of writing this article.
The Hindi Version
The trailer of the Hindi version has garnered widespread attention and importantly, it has garnered more views. Reportedly, Darbar's Hindi trailer has fetched around 10.6 million views in the first 24 hours. Now, it has already crossed the 12.5 million mark.
The Telugu Version
As everyone knows, Darbar will be releasing in Telugu as well, and the trailer of the same was simultaneously released on December 16. It garnered around 2.2 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours.
In Terms Of Likes
However, it is the Tamil version that is leading the race by miles as far as the number of likes is concerned. Darbar's Tamil trailer received around 574K likes in the first 24 hours. The Telugu trailer is at the second spot with around 141K likes. Meanwhile, the Hindi trailer has managed to get around 135K likes in the first 24 hours.
It needs to be said that Darbar's official trailer has got an outstanding reception and has taken the online circuits by storm. According to reports, the trailer crossed the 20 million views mark in the first 24 hours itself when considering the views of all the three versions together.