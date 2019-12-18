Darbar Trailer Statistics: Hindi Version Outshines The Tamil Counterpart Of Rajinikanth's Film!

The Tamil Version

According to reports, Darbar's Tamil trailer went on to fetch around 7.7 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer has taken its tally to over 9 million views at the time of writing this article.

The Hindi Version

The trailer of the Hindi version has garnered widespread attention and importantly, it has garnered more views. Reportedly, Darbar's Hindi trailer has fetched around 10.6 million views in the first 24 hours. Now, it has already crossed the 12.5 million mark.

The Telugu Version

As everyone knows, Darbar will be releasing in Telugu as well, and the trailer of the same was simultaneously released on December 16. It garnered around 2.2 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours.

In Terms Of Likes

However, it is the Tamil version that is leading the race by miles as far as the number of likes is concerned. Darbar's Tamil trailer received around 574K likes in the first 24 hours. The Telugu trailer is at the second spot with around 141K likes. Meanwhile, the Hindi trailer has managed to get around 135K likes in the first 24 hours.