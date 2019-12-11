Darbar Trailer To Hit Online Circuits On Rajinikanth’s Birthday?

Darbar, the much-awaited film of Superstar Rajinikanth will be hitting theatres during the Pongal season and now, a big update regarding the film has been doing rounds on social media. If the social media reports are anything to go by, Darbar's trailer is gearing up to take over the online circuits. Hearsay has it that the highly awaited trailer will be releasing on December 12, 2019, on the special occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday.

However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the trailer release. Moreover, the team hasn't released the teaser of the movie yet. Hence, it should be seen whether the makers will be directly releasing a trailer or would come up with a teaser first. Team Darbar had launched a motion poster in November, which turned out to be a huge hit.

Last year, on the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, the makers of the film Petta, had sprung a surprise in the form of the film's teaser, which went on to become a huge hit in the online circuits. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding Darbar's trailer to get a clear picture.

Meanwhile, the social media world is all set to celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in style. The fans have floated a common DP in connection with the superstar's birthday and it is expected to rule social media on December 12, 2019. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie Baashaa, is also re-releasing in a good number of centres.

As far as Darbar is concerned, the audio launch of the movie was held a few days ago in Chennai. All the songs of the movie, set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, are out. Another huge update from the movie, in the form of a trailer, would definitely leave fans pretty happy. Let us wait and see what is in store.