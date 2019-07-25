English
    Darbar Update To Come Up At 6 PM; AR Murugadoss Makes An Announcement!

    Rajinikanth mania is all set to strike yet again with the film Darbar that is one among the big Tamil movies worth waiting for. The AR Murugadoss directorial marks the superstar's first collboration with the superhit film-maker. Both Rajinikantha and AR Murugadoss are expected to give a film, which would be treat for every mass movie lover.

    While the shoot of Darbar is currently progressing, an announcement regarding the Rajinikanth starrer has left the audiences glued to the online circuits. It has been revealed that a major update regarding Darbar will be coming out at 6 PM, this evening (July 25, 2019). AR Murugadoss himself has made an announcement regarding this through his official Twitter account and the tweet has gone viral. Ever since the announcement was made, the fans are busy guessing about the big update that is on store. They believe that the team might come up with an update regarding the release date of the teaser.

    Darbar Update To Come Up At 6 PM; AR Murugadoss Makes An Announcement!

    Most recently, a few leaked stills from the sets of Darbar had gone viral on social media. In these stills that took the social media by storm, Rajinikanth was seen in a police avatar and the superstar looked as stunning as ever. These stills have further increased the expectations on the movie. What makes Darbar even more special is the fact that, Rajinikanth is donning the role of a Police Officer after a break of more than two decades. Hence, the fans are expecting something really special from the team.

    According to the reports, the makers of Darbar are planning this film as Pongal release of 2020. Darbar is being produced under the banner Lyca Productions. Nayanthara will be seen essaying the role of leading lady in this movie. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar will also play important roles in this Rajinikanth starrer.

    darbar rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
