English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darbar Updates: Second Schedule Of Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss' Movie To Begin On This Date

    By
    |

    This January, Rajinikanth suffered a big setback when the Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam beat Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office to win the Pongal battle. The Karthik Subbaraj-directed movie received mixed reviews and never really clicked with the mass audience which made it difficult to compete with Siva's family-drama. Despite failing to beat Viswasam, Petta clicked with the target audience which made up for things. With Petta in the past, Kollywood's 'Super Star' is currently shooting for Darbar which is being directed by noted director AR Murugadoss.

    Now, here is an exciting update about the movie. In an exciting development, the film's second schedule is set to begin on May 29, 2019. Darbar, featuring Rajini in the role of a cop, is likely to be a mass entertainer complete with plenty of commercial elements.

    Darbar

    The film features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. Recently, a few photos from the shoot location got leaked much to the shock of the makers. The buzz is that the Darbar team will be taking strict measures to ensure that there are no leaks this time around.

    Darbar is slated to hit screens during Pongal 2020.

    So, are you looking forward to Darbar? Will it be a hit? Comments, please!

    Darbar Leaked Pics From The Sets: Rajinikanth's Stylish Looks Will Remind You Of This Character!

    Read more about: darbar rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue