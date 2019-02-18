Dev Box Office Collections (4 Days): A Decent First Weekend For Karthi's Film

English
    Last year, actor Karthi became the talk of the town when Kadaikutty Singam opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Directed by Pandiraj, the rural drama was a treat for the family audience and this helped it emerge as one of the biggest surprise hits of the year. With 2018 and Kadaikutty Singam in the past, Karthi is currently in the limelight because of his latest film Dev, which hit the screens on Valentines' Day (February 14, 2019). The action-thriller had a decent extended weekend, clicking with the target audience. Here is the complete report.

    Dev 4 Days Box Office Report

    According to the latest trade reports, Dev managed to collect around Rs 2 Crore at the Chennai box office in four days and ended its first weekend on a fair note. The film has an urban setting, which has helped it remain steady in Chennai.

    It Could Have Done Better

    Many in the industry feel that Dev could have done better considering the fact that it was a solo release with a big star in the lead. Trade experts also feel that the general response to the film wasn't too impressive considering the fact that Kadaikutty Singam and Theeran Adigaram Ondru were big hits.

    The WOM Is Not Good

    The consensus is that Dev is a pretty underwhelming attempt at storytelling and failed to make an impact. Most critics are of the opinion that even though Karthi and Rakul Preet have done justice to their roles, they've been let down by lousy direction. The music has also not been appreciated much. As such, the Word Of Mouth is a bit negative, which might affect the film in the coming days.

    The Way Ahead

    Dev is likely to show a noticeable dip in collections today (February 18, 2019) as it's the first Monday. It remains to be seen how it fares during the rest of the week given the underwhelming WOM. Either way, the next few days are a 'make or break' affair for Dev.

