Dev Box Office Collections (Day 1): Karthi’s Film Opens On A Fair Note

Day 1 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Dev opened on a fair note at the Tamil Nadu box office and collected around Rs 6 crore on Day 1.One is likely to get a clearer picture once the official figures are revealed.

Should Do Well In Chennai

As Dev is essentially a love story and an adventure-thriller at the same time, it should work well with the youth in A-centres. As such, one can expect the Chennai box office figures to be quite decent. However, it might not click with the audience in the B centres.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Dev is an unimpressive attempt at storytelling which has virtually nothing to offer. Most critics have pointed that even though Karthi and Rakul Preet have delivered watchable performances they are let down by some pretty mediocre direction. The music too has not received the kind of response one would have expected. As such, the Word Of Mouth is not too favourable which might prove to be a problem for the film

The Way Ahead...

Dev is likely to show a drop today(February 15, 2019) before picking up over the weekend. As Viswasam and Petta are on their last legs they will not be a cause of worry for Dev. As such, it should have a free run at the box office till February 22. However, owing to the unimpressive WOM, the overall performance might not be as good as expected.