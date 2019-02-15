Karthi And Rakul Preet Starrer Dev Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1

Dev Gets Leaked

In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online for 'free download' by Tamilrockers within hours of its release. The leaked version is reportedly of ordinary quality. The leak is completely unacceptable and it might create a buzz in the industry.

Karthi Fans Are Furious

Needless to say, Karthi fans are quite unhappy about the leak and have urged movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated copy. They have also requested the authorities to punish those behind this objectionable act. Let us hope that movie buffs take note of these pleas and refrain from encouraging piracy.

Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

Dev needs to collect Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu in order to reach the breakeven point. As Kadaikutty Singam had collected Rs 50 Crore in TamilNadu, trade experts feel that Dev should not face any problems in doing well at the box office. However, as Dev has been leaked, its collections will be affected.

The Background

Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new films on the release day itself. 2.0, Sarkar and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 are just a few of the major releases that suffered because of the unethical gang. Tamilrockers has also leaked non-Tamil films such as Yatra, NTR Kathanayakudu and Odiyan and become a nuisance for the film industry.

The Way Ahead...

Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that the recently-passed Indian Cinematograph Act has a positive impact, putting an end to the menace of film piracy.