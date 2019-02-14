Dev Movie Review: Live Updates About The Karthi And Rakul Preet Starrer
Karthi is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. The ersttile actor enjoys a pretty enviable fan following because of his desi look, down-to-earth nature, sincere performances and impressive screen presence. During his eventful career, Karthi has acted in quite a few popular films and proved that he belongs to the big league. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Dev which is set to arrive in theatres today(February 14, 2019).
The romantic adventure-drama, which has Rakul Preet as the female lead, revolves around the friendship between a carefree guy and an ambitious woman. Dev has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and this might help it emerge as a winner.
The first shows of Dev are set to begin, Stay tuned for the live review.
Also, here are the key taking points about Dev.
Will Karthi Get Another Hit?
Last year, Karthi became the talk of the town when Kadaikutty Singam opened to a good response at the box office and impressed critics. The top choice of the family audience, it emerged as his second consecutive hit. With Dev, he'll be hoping to hit the bull's eye again, consolidating his standing in the industry.
Will Rakul And Karthi Impress Again?
Rakul and Karthi made a good pair in the 2017 hit Theeran Adigaram Ondru, turning up the heat with their intense chemistry. Fans are eager to see whether they are able to recreate the magic in Dev or not
The Stakes Are High
Dev needs to collect nearly Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu to be a commercial success. Kadaikutty Singam had collected rs 50 crore in the state, emerging as a monster hit. As such, many in the industry feel that Dev will face no difficulty in reaching the breakeven point
Dev To Gain From The Varma Fiasco?
Varma, the Tamil remake of Tollywood blockbuster Arjun Reddy, was originally supposed to screens on February 14, 2019. However, in a shocking development, it was shelved as the producers were unhappy with the final product. As a result of the fiasco, Dev is the only major release of the week which should benefit it in a major way.