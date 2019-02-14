Dev Movie Review: Live Updates About The Karthi And Rakul Preet Starrer

Karthi is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. The ersttile actor enjoys a pretty enviable fan following because of his desi look, down-to-earth nature, sincere performances and impressive screen presence. During his eventful career, Karthi has acted in quite a few popular films and proved that he belongs to the big league. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Dev which is set to arrive in theatres today(February 14, 2019).

The romantic adventure-drama, which has Rakul Preet as the female lead, revolves around the friendship between a carefree guy and an ambitious woman. Dev has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and this might help it emerge as a winner.

The first shows of Dev are set to begin, Stay tuned for the live review.

Also, here are the key taking points about Dev.