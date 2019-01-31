Dev Pre-release Business: The Satellite Rights Of The Karthi Starrer Have Been Sold!

Dev, starring Karthi in the lead role is a much anticipated movie of the month of February 2019 and the movie will be making a release on the valentine's Day (February 14, 2019). Nowm reports have surfaced regarding the pre-release business of the movie.

According to the reports, the satellite rights of the movie have already been sold. Reportedly. Sun TV network has bagged the satellite rights as well as the digitial rights of Dev, starring Karthi in the lead role.

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced regarding the theatricals of the movie as well. According to a tweet sent out by LM Kaushik, Dev has fetched approximately 7.5 Crores as theatrical rights from areas like AP/TS, Kerala, Karnataka tec. Well, these are indeed solid numbers and they rightly suggest why Dev is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

In 2018, Karthi scored a big hit in the form of Kadaikutty Singam and the actor is expected to maintian the same momentum with Dev as well. Dev has been directed by Rajath Ravishankar. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj etc., are also a part of the star cast.