Dev Storyline Revealed; The Karthi Starrer To Be More Than A Routine Love Story?
The coming Valentine's day will witness the entry of Dev, Karthi's much-awaited film, in the theatres. The recently released trailer of the film gave glimpses of a romantic entertainer with equal scope for adventure. With just a few days to go for the movie's release, the makers organized a press meet in which Karthi, the lead hero opened up about a few things including Dev's story as well as his character.
Positive And Matured Character
While speaking at the press meet, Karthi revealed that the character that he portrays in Dev is positive, young and matured, who is also an adventure freak. He also added that while hearing the story, he felt like the sequences involving love and friendship were fresh and good.
The Lead Pair
Dev will see Karthi being raised by a single father while Rakul is raised by a single mother. While Rakul essays a character who believes that career goals are most important facets of life, Karthi's character believes that money isn't important but life experiences are important.
The Love Story
He added that the film narrates the love story of these two individuals. Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the usual romantic movies come to a culmination after the lead pair falls in love, but Dev's core story begins after the mutual confession.
Broken Family
According to Karthi, Dev is about new-age romance. It also addresses the increasing number of broken families in society and how youth is disturbed with such happenings.
Dev has been directed by Rajath Ravishankar who has also penned the script of this movie. Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan too will be seen essaying important roles in this upcoming movie. The film has been scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.