Dev Storyline Revealed; The Karthi Starrer To Be More Than A Routine Love Story?

Positive And Matured Character

While speaking at the press meet, Karthi revealed that the character that he portrays in Dev is positive, young and matured, who is also an adventure freak. He also added that while hearing the story, he felt like the sequences involving love and friendship were fresh and good.

The Lead Pair

Dev will see Karthi being raised by a single father while Rakul is raised by a single mother. While Rakul essays a character who believes that career goals are most important facets of life, Karthi's character believes that money isn't important but life experiences are important.

The Love Story

He added that the film narrates the love story of these two individuals. Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the usual romantic movies come to a culmination after the lead pair falls in love, but Dev's core story begins after the mutual confession.

Broken Family

According to Karthi, Dev is about new-age romance. It also addresses the increasing number of broken families in society and how youth is disturbed with such happenings.