Suriya To Unveil The Karthi Starrer Dev's Trailer At 5:30 PM This Evening!

Dev is definitely a film riding high on expectations and this upcoming Karthi starrer is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences. The power-packed and stylish teaser of Dev, which had come out a couple of months ago had promised something similar and now, the team is all set to come up with the trailer of Dev as well.

Yes, the much-awaited trailer of Dev, is all set to hit the online circuits. Reportedly, Dev trailer will be gracing the online circuits at 5:30 pm and moreover, the trailer will be launched by none other than Suriya. There are a good amount of expectations bestowed on the trailer as well.

Dev has been scheduled to make it to the theatres on February 14, 2019. Karthi essays the lead role in this film whereas Rakul Preet Singh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. Harris Jayaraj has helmed the music department of the movie. The songs of the film have already gained a huge acceptance among the masses and we could rightly expect Harris Jayaraj to weave magic with the BGM as well. Let us wait till the grand arrival of Dev in the theatres to know more.