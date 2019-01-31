Suriya Launches The Trailer Of Karthi's Dev!

Dev is definitely a film riding high on expectations and this upcoming Karthi starrer is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences. The power-packed and stylish teaser of Dev, which had come out a couple of months ago had promised something similar and now, the team has come out with the trailer of the movie

Yes, the much-awaited trailer of Dev has hit the online circuits. Dev trailer hit the online circuits at 5:30 PM and it was launched by actor Suriya. Dev trailer looks heavily promising and going by the trailer, it seems like the film is a colourful romantic movie with a good dosage of adventure and action elements as well. Take a look at theDev trailer here.

Dev has been scheduled to make it to the theatres on February 14, 2019. Karthi essays the lead role in this film whereas Rakul Preet Singh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. Harris Jayaraj has helmed the music department of the movie. The songs of the film have already gained a huge acceptance among the masses and we could rightly expect Harris Jayaraj to weave magic with the BGM as well. Let us wait till the grand arrival of Dev in the theatres to know more.