Dev Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Karthi Starrer
Last year, actor Karthi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Kadaikutty Singam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018. A family-drama, it featured him in the role of a farmer and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. Now, Karthi is back with his latest film Dev which hits the screens today(February 14, 2019).
The adventure drama, featuring Rakul Preet as the female lead, revolves around the friendship between a free-spirited guy and an ambitious young woman. The trailers suggest that self-discovery is going to form an integral part of Dev's narrative.
The first shows of Dev are about to begin and fans are excited about the same. Here is the Dev Twitter review.
Dhanus Kumar Raja @EditorDhanus
#Dev a wow gud feeling... kudos to director for bringing in Hindi movie making style... @AmruthaSrini 🔥@RjVigneshkanth 😂 and #karthi chemistry worked out very well... @Karthi_Offl💪🏻 needs some guts to choose these kind of scripts... 👍 @Rakulpreet 😍 😃@Jharrisjayaraj ❤️🎼
Happy Man @vijaysunder1
#Dev huge disaster in Karthik Carter. Many of them saying worst movie of 2019.Last hope for Surya family is #Ngk
Priya - PRO @PRO_Priya
#DEV : Director @RajathDir 's Love portions are Splendid one in the movie. Gritty role of @Rakulpreet is shining .Work hard ,you will achieve one day and love your passion #DevReview #DevFromToday
Cute @Kavitha70826745
Don't Waste your Valentines day The film is below Average.. Karthi Cannot Save the Ordinary Film ... Karthi cannot achieve what he done in previous last two films #dev #DevFromToday
Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess
#Dev - Cake walk role for Karthi, his makeover & costumes r gud. Rakul preet is okay. R J Vignesh mokka comedies. Same template music by Harris. Visuals r pleasing - Nice cinematography. Weak content & Immature screenplay. Climax Everest portion making s awesome. Disappointment.