Dev Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Karthi Starrer

Last year, actor Karthi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Kadaikutty Singam opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018. A family-drama, it featured him in the role of a farmer and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. Now, Karthi is back with his latest film Dev which hits the screens today(February 14, 2019).

The adventure drama, featuring Rakul Preet as the female lead, revolves around the friendship between a free-spirited guy and an ambitious young woman. The trailers suggest that self-discovery is going to form an integral part of Dev's narrative.

The first shows of Dev are about to begin and fans are excited about the same. Stay tuned for Dev Twitter reiew.