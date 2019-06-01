English
    Devi 2 Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers; Tamannaah Fans Are Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    Actress Tamannaah is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after young ladies in South cinema today. The 'Milky Beauty' enjoys a strong fan following due to her good looks and charming screen presence. At present, she is in the limelight courtesy her latest release Devi 2. The horror-comedy released on Friday (May 31, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the ticket window. Now, Devi 2 has been hit by piracy.

    Devi 2 Leaked In Tamilrockers

    In an unfortunate development, Devi 2 has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly in High Quality which makes things even more shocking.

    Tamannaah Fans Condemn The Leak

    As expected, the leak upset Tamannaah fans big time with many of them urging movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some of them even requested the authorities to take action against those responsible for the leak.

    Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

    Devi 2, a sequel to the 2016 release Devi, has been shot against a decent budget and needs to have a respectable first weekend in order to have any chances of becoming a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, its collections are bound to be affected big time which is truly unacceptable.

    About Tamilrockers

    Tamilrockers, a pain in the neck for the film industry, is infamous for leaking movies on the first day of release. Sarkar, 2.0, Viswasam, Seema Raja and Petta are just some of the big releases of that suffered because of Tamilrockers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil movies such as Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Yatra, Odiyan and Sanju and proved that it is a bigger menace than expected.

    To Conclude

    Piracy is a grave crime and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Previously, those in authority have taken several steps to curb the menace, however, the problem still persists. Let us hope the stricter measures are taken at the earliest so that no other movie suffers because of piracy.

