Devi 2 Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers; Tamannaah Fans Are Shocked!

Devi 2 Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Devi 2 has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly in High Quality which makes things even more shocking.

Tamannaah Fans Condemn The Leak

As expected, the leak upset Tamannaah fans big time with many of them urging movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some of them even requested the authorities to take action against those responsible for the leak.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

Devi 2, a sequel to the 2016 release Devi, has been shot against a decent budget and needs to have a respectable first weekend in order to have any chances of becoming a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, its collections are bound to be affected big time which is truly unacceptable.

About Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers, a pain in the neck for the film industry, is infamous for leaking movies on the first day of release. Sarkar, 2.0, Viswasam, Seema Raja and Petta are just some of the big releases of that suffered because of Tamilrockers. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil movies such as Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Yatra, Odiyan and Sanju and proved that it is a bigger menace than expected.

To Conclude

Piracy is a grave crime and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Previously, those in authority have taken several steps to curb the menace, however, the problem still persists. Let us hope the stricter measures are taken at the earliest so that no other movie suffers because of piracy.