    Devi 2 Teaser Is Out: Double The Horror and Fun Guaranteed!

    Devi 2, the sequel to the 2016 hit movie Devi, will hit theatres this summer. Devi 2 comes from the same team as that of its prequel, and as such, the movie directed by AL Vijay features Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

    Devi 2 Teaser Is Out: Double The Horror and Fun Guaranteed!

    Now, the makers of the film have come up with the first official teaser of Devi 2. The teaser hit the online circuits at 5 PM this evening. The 50-second teaser of the movie gives a perfect introduction to the film. Going by the teaser, one could expect double the horror as well as fun elements from Devi 2. The amazing locations, as well as the stellar music of Sam CS, do gain attention. Watch Devi 2 teaser here.

    According to reports, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah will be seen reprising their roles from the prequel. Kovai Sarala is a part of the star cast of Devi 2 as well. Devi 2 also features RJ Balaji, Nandita Swetha, Jagan, Yogi Babu, Sathish etc., in important roles.

    Devi 2 has its script penned by AL Vijay with the dialogues written by Crazy Mohan. Reports suggest that the film will be one among the Tamil New Year special releases of the year. The film has been slated to release on April 12, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
