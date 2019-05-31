Devi 2 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feel About Prabhu Deva-Tamannaah Starrer!

Devi 2, the AL Vijay directorial, featuring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah in the lead roles, has released in the theatres today (May 31, 2019). The film, which is a sequel to the 2015 movie Devi, which came from the same team, has promised to be a film that remains loyal to its particular genre.

Horror comedy is not a genre that is brand new to Tamil cinema but the teaser and the trailer of Devi 2 did convey that the film has some interesting elements, which would make it a cut above the rest.

Devi 2's prequel had witnessed a decent success at the box office and now, it is the time for the sequel to prove its mettle. Devi 2 is coming out in the theatres along with Suriya's NGK and hence a good competition is expected. Moreover, Devi 2 is simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well.

Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding this much-awaited movie. Has Devi 2 really turned out to be a befitting movie? Read Devi 2 Twitter review here to get an answer to all these questions.