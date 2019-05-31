Devi 2 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audience Feel About Prabhu Deva-Tamannaah Starrer!
Devi 2, the AL Vijay directorial, featuring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah in the lead roles, has released in the theatres today (May 31, 2019). The film, which is a sequel to the 2015 movie Devi, which came from the same team, has promised to be a film that remains loyal to its particular genre.
Horror comedy is not a genre that is brand new to Tamil cinema but the teaser and the trailer of Devi 2 did convey that the film has some interesting elements, which would make it a cut above the rest.
Devi 2's prequel had witnessed a decent success at the box office and now, it is the time for the sequel to prove its mettle. Devi 2 is coming out in the theatres along with Suriya's NGK and hence a good competition is expected. Moreover, Devi 2 is simultaneously releasing in Telugu as well.
Twitter is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding this much-awaited movie. Has Devi 2 really turned out to be a befitting movie? Read Devi 2 Twitter review here to get an answer to all these questions.
Tamannaah's Performance
Reports have started to come in for Devi 2. Here is a tweet regarding Devi 2 in which there are praises for the performance in Tamannaah. There is a special mention about the pre-interval sequence as well.
A Good First Half
If the tweets that have been coming in are anything to go by, Devi 2's initial have has turned out to be an impressive one and here is one more tweet that suggests the same.
Tamannaah Recieves Praises
Tamannah's performance in the film continues to receive praises from everywhere. Here is another tweet indicating that Tamannaah is the backbone of this film.
Not A Good Movie?
Nevertheless, Devi 2 has been getting negative responses as well from the audiences. Here is a tweet which has tagged Devi 2 as a disaster movie.
A Fun Comedy Film
Here is a tweet which speaks about both NGK and Devi 2. Regarding the latter, it has been mentioned that the movie is a fun comedy movie.