    Dhanush-Durai Senthilkumar Movie's Shoot Has Commenced!

    Dhanush is all set to team up with film-maker Durai Senthilkumar yet again for an upcoming movie. If reports are to be believed, this movie will be the next venture of Dhanush after his much-awaited movie Asuran, directed by Vettrimaaran.

    Now, according to the latest reports, the shoot of Dhanush-Durai Senthilkumar movie has commenced. The Pooja ceremony of the film was held today (March 6, 2019) and it was attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie. The pictures of the Pooja ceremony has been doing rounds in the online circuits. Take a look at the Tweet send out by LM Kaushik.

    Reportedly, Sneha will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie. Earlier, Dhanush and Sneha had teamed up for the film Pudhupettai, which had released in the year 2005. It is a film that enjoys a cult classic status.

    Further details regarding Dhanush's upcoming movie with Durai Senthilumar are being awaited. Earlier, Durai Senthilkumar had directed Dhanush in the film Kodi, which had released in the year 2016. Dhanush had played dual roles in the movie. Durai Senthilumar was also the director of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ethir Neechal, which was produced under the Dhanush's production banner Wunderbar films.

    Read more about: dhanush
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
