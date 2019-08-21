Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota Release Date Confusion Continues?
Enai Noki Paayum Thota, directed by Gautham Menon and starring Dhanush in the lead role has encountered troubles as a result of which the release of the film was postponed many times. While the fans are waiting for this Dhanush starrer, which marks the actor's first collaboration with Gautham Menon, the latest reports reveal that the team has fixed on the actual release date of the movie. There has been confusion regarding the film's release with various dates being speculated and now, the latest reports reveal that Gautham Menon has finalised September 06, 2019, as the exact release date of Enai Noki Paayum Thota.
The Release Date Fiasco
There has been a whole lot of confusion regarding the release date of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Earlier, certain reports had come in that the film might release by the end of July or early August but all such reports turned out to be false.
One Of The Recent Reports
At the same time, a report by Valai Pechu claimed that discussions are being held to resolve the financial issues and hence the team might plan October 2019 as the release month of this Dhanush starrer.
The New Reports
At the same time, a recent tweet by industry tracker Ramesh Bala claims that Enai Noki Paayum Thota is most likely to release on September 6, 2019. At the same time, a few other reports also reveal that Gautham Menon himself had come up with a clarification that the film will release on September 6.
More About Enai Noki Paayum Thota
Enai Noki Paayum Thota features Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Actor Sasikumar will also be seen portraying an important role in this movie, which is expected to be a thriller.
Let us wait for an official announcement from the team to get a confirmation on the release date of the movie.