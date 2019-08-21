English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota Release Date Confusion Continues?

    By Staff
    |

    Enai Noki Paayum Thota, directed by Gautham Menon and starring Dhanush in the lead role has encountered troubles as a result of which the release of the film was postponed many times. While the fans are waiting for this Dhanush starrer, which marks the actor's first collaboration with Gautham Menon, the latest reports reveal that the team has fixed on the actual release date of the movie. There has been confusion regarding the film's release with various dates being speculated and now, the latest reports reveal that Gautham Menon has finalised September 06, 2019, as the exact release date of Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

    The Release Date Fiasco

    The Release Date Fiasco

    There has been a whole lot of confusion regarding the release date of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Earlier, certain reports had come in that the film might release by the end of July or early August but all such reports turned out to be false.

    One Of The Recent Reports

    One Of The Recent Reports

    At the same time, a report by Valai Pechu claimed that discussions are being held to resolve the financial issues and hence the team might plan October 2019 as the release month of this Dhanush starrer.

    The New Reports

    The New Reports

    At the same time, a recent tweet by industry tracker Ramesh Bala claims that Enai Noki Paayum Thota is most likely to release on September 6, 2019. At the same time, a few other reports also reveal that Gautham Menon himself had come up with a clarification that the film will release on September 6.

    More About Enai Noki Paayum Thota

    More About Enai Noki Paayum Thota

    Enai Noki Paayum Thota features Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Actor Sasikumar will also be seen portraying an important role in this movie, which is expected to be a thriller.

    Let us wait for an official announcement from the team to get a confirmation on the release date of the movie.

    More ENAI NOKI PAAYUM THOTA News

    Read more about: enai noki paayum thota dhanush
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue