Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota Release Date Confusion Continues?

The Release Date Fiasco

There has been a whole lot of confusion regarding the release date of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Earlier, certain reports had come in that the film might release by the end of July or early August but all such reports turned out to be false.

One Of The Recent Reports

At the same time, a report by Valai Pechu claimed that discussions are being held to resolve the financial issues and hence the team might plan October 2019 as the release month of this Dhanush starrer.

The New Reports

At the same time, a recent tweet by industry tracker Ramesh Bala claims that Enai Noki Paayum Thota is most likely to release on September 6, 2019. At the same time, a few other reports also reveal that Gautham Menon himself had come up with a clarification that the film will release on September 6.

More About Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Enai Noki Paayum Thota features Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Actor Sasikumar will also be seen portraying an important role in this movie, which is expected to be a thriller.