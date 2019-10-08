Dhanush Fans Get A Reassurance About Enai Noki Paayum Thota's Release?

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a film that has kept Dhanush fans waiting for long. After many hurdles that the Gautham Menon movie faced, it was announced that it would release on September 6 but yet again it couldn't keep up with the date. Now, it seems like the platform is perfectly set for Enai Noki Paayum Thota's release and according to a recent report, Asuran's enormous success might be instrumental in the timely release of ENPT.

Asuran, which is Dhanush's first big release of 2019, opened to rave reviews. The box office collections are heavily promising and reports say that it would end up as a huge hit at the ticket window. According to a report, the excellent performance of Asuran at the box office will give an added mileage to Enai Noki Paayum Thota, as there will be a lot of takers for the upcoming movie.

Recently, reports had come that Enai Noki Paayum Thota is expected to release on November 15, 2019. Director Gautham Menon himself had come up with a statement regarding this.

With the supreme success of Asuran at the box office, Dhanush fans might have got a reassurance that Enai Noki Paayum Thota will be hitting theatres in November itself. Enai Noki Paayum Thota is the first movie from the Dhanush-Gautham Menon team and expectations are high from this film. The well-cut trailer of the movie had left fans quite excited about. Apart from Dhanush, the Gautham Menon directorial also features Megha Akash and Sasikumar in important roles. The songs of the movie have already emerged as huge hits.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing in London. Reports claim that the film will be an action-thriller.