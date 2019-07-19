Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Movie Officially Announced: Here's The Cast & Crew!

Dhanush is all set to team up with talented film-maker Karthik Subbaraj. The reports regarding their association for an upcoming film, have been doing the rounds since the past few months. Now, an official announcement regarding this much-awaited Dhanush starrer has come out, leaving fans of both the actor and the director quite excited.

Reportedly, Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj movie will be jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The production banners have issued a press release, announcing the movie.

It has been revealed that popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this film. At the same time, the team hasn't come up with any updates regarding the rest of the star cast.

Moreover, a piece of important information regarding the genre of the film has also been revealed. Reportedly, this Dhanush starrer will be a gangster thriller set against the backdrop of London. The shoot of the film will begin in August 2019. The title of the film is expected to be announced soon.

Santosh Narayanan has been roped in as the music director. The music director has been a frequent collaborator with Karthik Subbaraj in most of his movies barring Petta.

Shreyaas Krishnaa, who was the cinematographer of movies like Jil Jung Juk, Aval, etc., will wield the camera for this movie as well. Vivek Harshan will be the editor whereas Vinoth Rajkumar will be the art director of this movie.

Take a look at the press release that has been doing the rounds on social media

It is for the first time that Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj are teaming up for a film. We definitely can expect a cracker of a movie from this scintillating team. At the same time, Dhanush's next movie to release in the theatres is expected to be Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which has been directed by Gautham Menon.