English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Movie Officially Announced: Here's The Cast & Crew!

    By
    |

    Dhanush is all set to team up with talented film-maker Karthik Subbaraj. The reports regarding their association for an upcoming film, have been doing the rounds since the past few months. Now, an official announcement regarding this much-awaited Dhanush starrer has come out, leaving fans of both the actor and the director quite excited.

    Reportedly, Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj movie will be jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The production banners have issued a press release, announcing the movie.

    Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Movie Officially Announced: Heres The Cast & Crew!

    It has been revealed that popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this film. At the same time, the team hasn't come up with any updates regarding the rest of the star cast.

    Moreover, a piece of important information regarding the genre of the film has also been revealed. Reportedly, this Dhanush starrer will be a gangster thriller set against the backdrop of London. The shoot of the film will begin in August 2019. The title of the film is expected to be announced soon.

    Santosh Narayanan has been roped in as the music director. The music director has been a frequent collaborator with Karthik Subbaraj in most of his movies barring Petta.

    Shreyaas Krishnaa, who was the cinematographer of movies like Jil Jung Juk, Aval, etc., will wield the camera for this movie as well. Vivek Harshan will be the editor whereas Vinoth Rajkumar will be the art director of this movie.

    Take a look at the press release that has been doing the rounds on social media

    It is for the first time that Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj are teaming up for a film. We definitely can expect a cracker of a movie from this scintillating team. At the same time, Dhanush's next movie to release in the theatres is expected to be Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which has been directed by Gautham Menon.

    More DHANUSH News

    Read more about: dhanush karthik subbaraj
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue