Dhanush Lashes Out At National Film Awards 2019 For Ignoring Tamil Cinema

Dhanush, one of the most versatile actors in Kollywood, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Asuran, slated to arrive in theatres in October. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, and this is a positive sign. During the Asuran audio launch, held yesterday (August 28, 2019), Dhanush spoke about the National Film Awards 2019 and said that several top-notch Tamil films were overlooked, much to the disappointment of fans.

Dhanush also pointed out that the National Awards jury ignored films like Ratsasan and Merku Thodarchi Malai, even though they received rave reviews from all concerned. The Maari actor has always claimed to be proud of his Tamil heritage, which explains his anguish at Tamil cinema being ignored at the national level.

In case, you did not know, barring the little-known Baaram, no other Tamil movie bagged any honours at the National Film Awards 2019 and this took social media by storm. Several fans complained that Kollywood had been ignored despite producing several critically acclaimed movies in 2018. Some movie buffs also expressed their displeasure at an unknown film like Baaram bagging a National award at the expense of more notable movies.

Coming back to Dhanush, he was last seen in Maari 2, which bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. His long-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is slated to release on September 6, 2019. However, he is not promoting the film for reasons best known to him. Enai Noki Paayum Thota features newcomer Megha Akash as the leading lady.

As far as Asuran is concerned, it is an action-drama that features Dhanush in a double role and marks his first collaboration with Mollywood actress Manju Warrier.

So, are you looking forward to Dhanush's upcoming movies? Will 'D' be able to prove his mettle once again? Tell us in the space below.