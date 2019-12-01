Dhanush’s ‘Pattas’ First Single To Be Out On December 1

To the surprise of fans, the team of 'Pattas' revealed on Saturday that the first single from the movie will be released by Dhanush himself by (December 1) today evening at 6.30 pm.

The first look poster of Actor Dhanush starrer 'Pattas' was released on the actor's 36th birthday. Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, who was known for hits like 'Edhirneechal' and 'Kodi', the film features Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in the lead roles. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi films.

The first single titled 'Chill Bro' is sung by none other than Dhanush himself. 'Pattas' is Dhanush's second movie with Durai Senthilkumar after Kodi. The actor who was earlier seen in long delayed release 'Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta' and the blockbuster 'Asuran' has wrapped up the shooting of his 40th film, tentatively titled as D40 with Karthik Subbaraj.

It is reported that Dhanush will be seen playing the roles of father-son duo in 'Pattas' like his earlier flick 'Asuran'. The music for 'Pattas' is composed by Vivek and Mervin. There are talks that 'Pattas' might clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' which is slated to release for Pongal 2020.

Produced by Lyca, 'Darbar' is directed by A.R.Murugadoss and Nayanthara will be seen romancing with Rajini. Rajinikanth plays a cop named 'Aditya Arunachalam' in the movie.