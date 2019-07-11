Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota To Release Soon; What Is The Truth?

Work In Progress

One of the recent reports by Valai Pechu talks about the movie's progression. It is being said that the release works of the film have been moving at a speedy pace since the past week and there are chances that the movie might release before Dhanush's birthday (July 28).

The Buzz On Twitter

The news regarding Enai Noki Paayum Thota has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, some of the reports on Twitter even went on to confirm that the film would hit theatres on July 26, 2019.

Not Confirmed Yet?

However, Valai Pechu's report claims that the team hasn't zeroed in on an exact release date for the film. It is being said that the film courted many issues and now, Gautham Menon himself has stepped in to resolve them.

Dhanush's Dubbing

Earlier, rumours had surfaced that Dhanush has not dubbed foe the film. The report suggested that Gautham Menon had later dubbed for Dhanush's character and sent the film for censoring.