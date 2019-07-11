English
    Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota To Release Soon; What Is The Truth?

    By
    |

    Enai Noki Paayum Thota, the Dhanush starrer has been a film for which the movie audiences have been looking forward to. The first-time association of Dhanush and Gautham Menon was expected to turn out to be a blinder. However, the wait for the film to hit theatres has been a long one and the multiple postponements have left fans exhausted. Nevertheless, fans of Dhanush and Gautham Menon have much to cheer about with reports coming in regarding the release of the movie. But what is the truth? Read the article to get a clear picture regarding all these.

    Work In Progress

    One of the recent reports by Valai Pechu talks about the movie's progression. It is being said that the release works of the film have been moving at a speedy pace since the past week and there are chances that the movie might release before Dhanush's birthday (July 28).

    The Buzz On Twitter

    The news regarding Enai Noki Paayum Thota has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, some of the reports on Twitter even went on to confirm that the film would hit theatres on July 26, 2019.

    Not Confirmed Yet?

    However, Valai Pechu's report claims that the team hasn't zeroed in on an exact release date for the film. It is being said that the film courted many issues and now, Gautham Menon himself has stepped in to resolve them.

    Dhanush's Dubbing

    Earlier, rumours had surfaced that Dhanush has not dubbed foe the film. The report suggested that Gautham Menon had later dubbed for Dhanush's character and sent the film for censoring.

    The report says that the current version has Gautham Menon's voice in the film. However, it is being said that there are high chances that Dhanush might dub for the film in the days to come and the movie will definitely hit the screens soon. However, no official confirmation had come up regarding any of these. Let us wait for the official update from the team to get clear pictures regarding this.

    dhanush
