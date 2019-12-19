Dhanush’s Next With Karthik Subbaraj Titled ‘Suruli’? Video From Shooting Spot Goes Viral

Multi-talented actor Dhanush is busy shooting his next with contemporary filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. A video from the shooting spot of their untitled flick has made its way to the internet.

In the video, the Asuran actor is seen in a moustache, exactly similar to that of Rajinikanth's in Petta. Notably, Petta was also directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Dhanush was seen pairing with Sanjana Natrajan of Game Over fame. The video showed Dhanush and Sanjana's wedding celebrations in a rural set-up by their families.

While major portions of the movie were shot in London, the rural portions of the movie are being shot in Madurai now. The makers have revealed that the film is in its final stages of production and will go on till January 2020. In the leaked video, Dhanush is seen playing the character name 'Suruli'. It is speculated that the Karthik-Dhanush's movie will be titled Suruli. Sanjana Natrajan is playing a character named 'Valli' in the movie.

Malayalam star Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead opposite Dhanush, while Sanjana pairs with him in the flashback portions. The movie is produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Mollywood actors Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be playing supporting roles alongside Dhanush. Hollywood star James Cosmo is playing an important role in the movie. James has starred in movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones.

Dhanush, who recently enjoyed the success of his blockbuster Asuran, is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming flick, Pattas. Pattas is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It is reported that 'D' will be seen playing the roles of father-son in Pattas, like his earlier flick Asuran. The music for Pattas is composed by Vivek and Mervin.

Dhanush will be doing his next with RS Durai Senthilkumar after the duo's hit film Kodi. Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha have been roped in as the female leads in the movie. The Aadukalam actor is also expected to sign up his Vada Chennai sequel with director Vetrimaran.

