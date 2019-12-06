Dhanush’s 'Rowdy Baby' Tops YouTube Music Videos In India

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' song from 'Maari 2' was a super-duper hit since its release. It has been creating new YouTube records.

YouTube has recently unveiled the list of top trending music videos in India.

'Rowdy Baby' has grabbed the first spot while, 'Vaaste' by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D got the second spot.

'Rowdy Baby' was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Apart from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's brilliant dance performance, Yuvan's catchy tune is one of the reasons for the song's hit. Prabhudeva's choreography is another added plus to the song.

'Rowdy baby' singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur's 'Ve maahi' which had Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra for the movie 'Kesari', 'Dheeme dheeme', 'Pachtaoge' and 'O Saki Saki' also made it to the top trending music video list.

Satya Raghavan, director of YouTube Partnerships India said, "For the last several years, video has increasingly been a medium that inspired and fascinated Indians and also became the canvas for their imaginations. In the twelfth year of YouTube's journey in India, 2019 has proven to be a coming-of-age year in more ways than one."

Daddy Yankee and Snow's 'Con Calma' topped the list for the YouTube Most viewed Music Videos Globally, which was followed by ROSALIA, J Balvin's 'Con Altura' ft. El Guincho.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' also bagged a spot in the list. 'Maari 2' - 'Rowdy Baby' Video Song grabbed the seventh position globally.

'Maari' star Dhanush gave a recent hit with director Vetrimaran's 'Asuran'. His next flick 'Pattas' with Durai Senthilkumar is all set for release soon. Dhanush has signed his next with 'Pariyerum Perumal' fame Maari Selvaraj. It is reported that the shoot of the film will happen mostly in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music for the film.

