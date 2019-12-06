    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhanush’s 'Rowdy Baby' Tops YouTube Music Videos In India

      By
      |

      Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' song from 'Maari 2' was a super-duper hit since its release. It has been creating new YouTube records.

      YouTube has recently unveiled the list of top trending music videos in India.

      'Rowdy Baby' has grabbed the first spot while, 'Vaaste' by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D got the second spot.

      Dhanush and Sai Pallavi

      'Rowdy Baby' was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Apart from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's brilliant dance performance, Yuvan's catchy tune is one of the reasons for the song's hit. Prabhudeva's choreography is another added plus to the song.

      Dhanush and Sai Pallavi

      'Rowdy baby' singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur's 'Ve maahi' which had Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra for the movie 'Kesari', 'Dheeme dheeme', 'Pachtaoge' and 'O Saki Saki' also made it to the top trending music video list.

      Satya Raghavan, director of YouTube Partnerships India said, "For the last several years, video has increasingly been a medium that inspired and fascinated Indians and also became the canvas for their imaginations. In the twelfth year of YouTube's journey in India, 2019 has proven to be a coming-of-age year in more ways than one."

      Daddy Yankee and Snow's 'Con Calma' topped the list for the YouTube Most viewed Music Videos Globally, which was followed by ROSALIA, J Balvin's 'Con Altura' ft. El Guincho.

      Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' also bagged a spot in the list. 'Maari 2' - 'Rowdy Baby' Video Song grabbed the seventh position globally.

      'Maari' star Dhanush gave a recent hit with director Vetrimaran's 'Asuran'. His next flick 'Pattas' with Durai Senthilkumar is all set for release soon. Dhanush has signed his next with 'Pariyerum Perumal' fame Maari Selvaraj. It is reported that the shoot of the film will happen mostly in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music for the film.

      Also Read:

      Most-Viewed Tamil Video Songs Of 2019: Rowdy Baby, Marana Mass, Adchithooku & More!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue